Several Huntington Beach police employees contract COVID-19

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Twelve Huntington Beach police employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since June, officials say.About two dozen others have also been quarantined for exposure. Out of those employees, police say all but two have returned to work.In a grim milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County has reported the second-highest number of cases among all counties in California, with 34,373.Only Los Angeles County has more cases.Orange County health officials on Sunday reported two more COVID-19 fatalities to push the death toll to 564, along with 420 additional coronavirus diagnoses.The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Orange County hospitals as of Sunday stood at 687, with 201 in the ICU.