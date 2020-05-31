HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A demonstration involving hundreds of people in Huntington Beach has been declared an unlawful assembly and police are asking protesters to disperse, authorities said Sunday.
Protesters gathered along the Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street are being asked to stay on the sidewalk if they move into the street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.
Police were seen in uniform formation in order to keep the crowd from moving to other areas. Information on any arrests was not immediately available.
Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter protest that started peacefully was being held in Santa Monica. Instances of looting were later seen in that area.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Protest involving hundreds in Huntington Beach declared an unlawful assembly, authorities say
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News