Man shot, killed in Huntington Park on New Year's Eve

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a deadly start to the new year in Huntington Park as detectives with the sheriff's homicide bureau investigated the fatal shooting of a man.The crime scene in the 3000 on block of Hill Street was taped off for hours after the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday."For me, it sounded like fireworks 'cause there were a lot of fireworks in this area, and I never heard a gunshot, but it was," resident Isabel Ruiz said.Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call and found a man with multiple gunshots to his upper and lower chest, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin."It appears there may have been a brief argument before the incident occurred," LASD Sgt. Robert Westphal said. "It's a rough way to start the year. This is the second one I've been to today, and it's unfortunate. Hopefully, we can get this solved quickly."Detectives learned the suspect vehicle might be a four-door black or dark-colored sedan, authorities said. Investigators were examining the possibility that the attack was gang related.Ruiz said this is the second time there has been a murder on her street, but the previous one was years ago. She didn't the know who the victim was but said her neighborhood is usually safe."It's calm, but sometimes it could get worse and this is the worst," she said.Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.