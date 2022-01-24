Standoff underway with man on roof of Huntington Park home after reports of shots fired

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were involved in a standoff with a man who was refusing to come down from the roof of a Huntington Park home Monday morning.Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Santa Fe Avenue after receiving reports of a man firing shots. Nobody was believed to have been hit by gunfire, but the department's Special Enforcement Bureau in a tweet described the man as an "active shooter."AIR7 HD was over the scene where an apparent handgun could be seen on the front lawn of the home. It's unclear if the man had another weapon.