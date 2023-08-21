Dangerous flooding in Camarillo area prompts evacuations

Drivers in the Camarillo area were urged to avoid roads Sunday as parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under a flash flood warning.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Drivers in the Camarillo area were urged to avoid roads Sunday as parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service said extreme flooding was happening in the area between Point Dume in Malibu and Point Magu.

Other areas impacted include Westlake Village and Somis.

Some areas are seeing rainfall rates of more than half an inch every 30 minutes.

The Ventura County Fire Department posted flooding in Camarillo where residents of three separate homes had to evacuate. They have since been able to return safely.

Authorities said vehicles were stuck in flooded roads in Spanish Hills where the fire department was conducting swift water rescues.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.