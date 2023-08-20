LIVE: Tropical Storm Hilary tracker: Here's the storm's projected path as it moves toward SoCal

A looming threat of heavy rain and flash flooding is making its way toward Southern California as Tropical Storm Hilary moves up the Pacific coast.

BREAKDOWN OF HILARY'S PATH TOWARD SOCAL

Hilary, now a tropical storm, is roaring along Mexico's Baja California peninsula and is likely to bring "catastrophic" flooding to the region and cross into the southwest U.S. as a tropical storm.

Meteorologists warned that despite the hurricane's weakening, the storm's speed had accelerated Saturday, and urged people to finish their preparations by sundown. By Sunday, one expert said, it would be too late.

Forecasters said the storm is still expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, and bring along flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and widespread power outages.

Hilary will then rapidly weaken as she enters cooler ocean waters near California.

HEAVY RAIN THREAT IN SOCAL

Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain that could produce flash flooding, landslides, mudslides and debris flows.

How much rain Southern California will receive depends on where the center of the storm moves. The eastern side of the storm is typically the strongest part, so deserts and mountain areas will likely see the brunt of it.

The region will start to see widespread rain starting Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Some areas could get up to seven inches of rain from this storm system.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy told ABC News some inland desert areas could see their annual rainfall in just 48 hours.

Here are the projected rain totals for the region as of Friday morning:

Coastal areas: 2-2.5 inches

Valleys: 2.5-3 inches

Mountains: 4-8 inches

Low deserts: 4-6 inches

Rough surf will also be an issue along local beaches, which could lead to beach erosion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.