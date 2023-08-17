LIVE: Hurricane Hilary tracker: Here's the storm's projected path as it moves toward SoCal

A looming threat of heavy rain and flash flooding is making its way toward Southern California this weekend as Hurricane Hilary moves up the Pacific coast of Mexico.

By time it reaches our area, the hurricane will likely be downgraded to a tropical storm but we're still expecting strong winds, rain and high surf.

The storm's current track has Hilary moving into Southern California early Monday morning. If Hilary does make landfall in the state as a tropical storm, it would be the first to do so since 1939.

BREAKDOWN OF HILARY'S PATH TOWARD SOCAL

Hilary was upgraded to a category 4 hurricane by 11 p.m. Thursday and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves north. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

The storm is on a projected path that threatens landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly keep just offshore and head for Southern California.

The hurricane center says there is a chance Hilary could still be a tropical storm or tropical depression by the time it reaches the U.S. No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Hurricane categories explained - How strong is each category?

Hilary will then rapidly weaken as she enters cooler ocean waters near California.

Once it reaches California Monday, it will have likely been downgraded to a tropical storm with up to 60 mph winds.

HEAVY RAIN THREAT IN SOCAL

Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain that could produce flash flooding, landslides, mudslides and debris flows.

How much rain Southern California will receive depends on where the center of the storm moves. The eastern side of the storm is typically the strongest part, so deserts and mountain areas will likely see the brunt of it.

The region will start to see widespread rain starting Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Some areas could get up to seven inches of rain from this storm system.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy told ABC News some inland desert areas could see their annual rainfall in just 48 hours.

Here are the projected rain totals for the region as of Friday morning:

Coastal areas: 2-2.5 inches

Valleys: 2.5-3 inches

Mountains: 4-8 inches

Low deserts: 4-6 inches

Rough surf will also be an issue along local beaches, which could lead to beach erosion.

INTERACTIVE: Look up how climate change is forecast to impact your neighborhood

The Associated Press contributed to this report.