How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane

- Avoid downed power lines. Beware of power lines hidden in floodwaters, which can also pose an electrocution risk.
- Candles can pose a fire hazard, so use flashlights whenever possible.
- Turn off electric appliances to avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.
- Place generators at least 30 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
