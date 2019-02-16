Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accidentally runs over, kills wife in Lehigh Valley. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. --
A husband is reeling from a tragic accident in the Lehigh Valley after police say he ran over his wife on Valentine's Day.

The fatal incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Anna Marie Street in Palmer Township.

Police say 66-year-old Terry Mitchell let his wife Debra out of the vehicle. She then apparently fell to the ground, possibly due to a medical issue, while walking toward the back of the car.

Police say Debra was out of view of her husband and Mitchell ran over her as he backed out of the driveway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have ruled this tragedy an accident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentu.s. & worldwoman killedfreak accidentPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario
Hollywood home invasion prompts large police response
Terror group's photo of DTLA building raising security concerns
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Pacoima restaurant
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers charged with murder
ABC7 salutes: Military family charity hoping to get new vans
LAPD detective calls Torrance 'herbalist' a 'con-man' during testimony
SoCal to see brief break in rain
Show More
220 pounds of cocaine seized at Port Hueneme
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
'Good Doctor's' Freddie Highmore directs 1st episode
LA County to replace downtown jail with mental health center
More News