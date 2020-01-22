Health & Fitness

Charlotte man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A husband seen serenading his cancer-stricken wife on Instagram is winning hearts.

Ray and Roslyn Singleton are making the best of a bad situation. The newlyweds are reeling from Roslyn's recent brain cancer diagnosis. It's her second bout with cancer.

"To me, cancer is a blessing, because it's my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it's going to be OK," Roslyn told WSOC.

Ray is using his singing talents to lift her spirits in wake of her second brain surgery. A video posted in August has more than 7,000 views and 140 comments.

"I told my pastor and God in front of a lot of people, 'I'm with her through sickness and health,' and this is just a part of that," Ray said.

In one video, Ray covers a song from Daniel Caesar. Caesar's management team also invited them to the international music festival Coachella.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharlottehealthfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News