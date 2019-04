EMBED >More News Videos President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.

ALLEN, Texas -- ICE performed the largest immigration raid of the last decade on Wednesday.In aerial footage, you can see ICE agents arresting more than 280 people at an electronics repair shop in Allen.ICE had been tipped off that CVE Technology Group was hiring undocumented immigrants and had been investigating for about a year.ICE will interview all 280 people to determine if there are any medical or humanitarian issues.The company hasn't responded to media requests for comment.