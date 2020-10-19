ICE conducting new immigration crackdowns across U.S.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Department of Homeland Security recently announced more crackdowns across the United States targeting undocumented immigrants and ICE says to expect even more raids in the future.This comes barely one week after Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted "Operation Rise" in Los Angeles and other California "sanctuary cities."In the latest raid, agents arrested 170 people in Seattle, New York, Washington, D.C. and other cities.Homeland Security officials say sanctuary policies in these cities prohibit the cooperation of local police agencies in the arrests of undocumented immigrants.