ICE conducting new immigration crackdowns across U.S.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Department of Homeland Security recently announced more crackdowns across the United States targeting undocumented immigrants and ICE says to expect even more raids in the future.

This comes barely one week after Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted "Operation Rise" in Los Angeles and other California "sanctuary cities."

In the latest raid, agents arrested 170 people in Seattle, New York, Washington, D.C. and other cities.

Homeland Security officials say sanctuary policies in these cities prohibit the cooperation of local police agencies in the arrests of undocumented immigrants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iceimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sought in stabbing death of LA Metro employee
Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies on duty
Fire intentionally set inside Baldwin Park ballot box: Officials
Asteroid to make Earth flyby day before election
WWII veteran receives Bronze Star 76 years after the war
Company warns employees jobs could be in danger if Trump loses
EXCLUSIVE: SF store owner protects tourist after brazen attack
Show More
Bette Midler shares first look at 'Hocus Pocus' reunion
Program helps people with criminal records get college degrees
Fans can watch World Series at Dodger Stadium drive-in
Paramount Studios employee suspected of sexual assault arrested after barricade at lot
Send a Halloween card and goody bag to a sick child at CHLA
More TOP STORIES News