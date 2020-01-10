accuweather

How to prepare for an ice storm when there's freezing rain in the forecast

When freezing rain is in the forecast, people tend to panic, and it's easy to see why. Ice storms can snap powerlines, down trees and make roads treacherous.

Freezing rain is the main component of an ice storm and it is as it sounds: freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact with a frozen surface. If you find yourself in the path of an ice storm, here are some tips from AccuWeather to help you prepare:

  • Make sure you've got working flashlights and weather radios, which will be helpful if you lose power.
  • You'll want to let your faucets drip. Prolonged freezing temperatures can burst your home's pipes, but running a small amount of water is one way to keep that from happening.
  • For many, losing power means losing heat. If you fall into this category, have extra blankets and clothes on hand to layer up if necessary.
  • Stock up on non-perishable foods, bottled water and necessary medications.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericeaccuweatherwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News