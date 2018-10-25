I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

What I have noticed is that ANY slightly negative news about you.. Will bring your Haters out to party 🎉. Lol. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

Ice-T was arrested and is accused of evading tolls on the George Washington Bridge in New Jersey.The actor and musician, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was arrested Wednesday morning.Authorities say he used an E-ZPass lane without a working tag.Officers also issued the actor a summons for not having license plates and registration.It didn't take long for the actor to speak out on social media about the incident: