Idaho is sending firefighters and equipment to California to fight wildfires.
Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Tuesday approved sending five fire engines and 17 personnel to California where numerous wind-driven wildfires have been burning.
The approval is part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact agreement Idaho has with California.
The Idaho crews are coming from the Emmett Fire Department, Parma Fire Department, Sand Hollow Fire Department and Weiser Rural Fire Department.
CalFire says there have been more than 6,000 fires across the state this year since Jan. 1, burning almost 200,000 acres.
This past week in particular has seen powerful Santa Ana winds kick up across Southern California, fanning small fires into widespread blazes. Thousands of firefighters have been battling dozens of destructive fires throughout Northern and Southern California.
RELATED: Map shows perimeter of active SoCal fires
RELATED: Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
RELATED: Most destructive California wildfires in history
RELATED: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
RELATED: Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
California wildfires: Idaho sending firefighters, equipment to help battle destructive blazes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News