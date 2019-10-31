California wildfires: Idaho sending firefighters, equipment to help battle destructive blazes

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Idaho is sending firefighters and equipment to California to fight wildfires.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Tuesday approved sending five fire engines and 17 personnel to California where numerous wind-driven wildfires have been burning.

The approval is part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact agreement Idaho has with California.

The Idaho crews are coming from the Emmett Fire Department, Parma Fire Department, Sand Hollow Fire Department and Weiser Rural Fire Department.

CalFire says there have been more than 6,000 fires across the state this year since Jan. 1, burning almost 200,000 acres.

This past week in particular has seen powerful Santa Ana winds kick up across Southern California, fanning small fires into widespread blazes. Thousands of firefighters have been battling dozens of destructive fires throughout Northern and Southern California.

RELATED: Map shows perimeter of active SoCal fires
RELATED: Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
RELATED: Most destructive California wildfires in history
RELATED: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
RELATED: Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
idahosouthern californiabrush firefirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase, crash
San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, damages homes
California air quality map: Fires impacting air quality in SoCal
Mandatory evacuations lifted for Simi Valley brush fire
LA crime rate higher on Halloween, LAPD data finds
Extreme red-flag conditions to last through Thursday in SoCal
Stubborn inferno engulfs church building in Whittier
Show More
Animals at Riverside adoption center rushed to safety as 46 Fire rages nearby
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Winning $23 million lottery ticket sold in Woodland Hills
'It' red balloons popping up in Fresno County storm drains
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News