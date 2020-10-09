Pets & Animals

Orphan 12-week-old mountain lion cub found near death in Idyllwild nursed back to health, now thriving

RAMONA, Calif. -- An orphan mountain lion cub that was dying when firefighters found her in Southern California is being nursed back to health.

Starving, severely dehydrated and nearly unconscious, the cub was 12 weeks old when she was found in September near Idyllwild, the San Diego Humane Society said in a Facebook posting with photos and video.

Taken to the organization's Project Wildlife center in Ramona, where over five weeks her weight has doubled to 22 pounds (9.9 kilograms).

The society plans to send the cub to a permanent home at a qualified wildlife facility.

MORE: Cougar hurt in Bobcat Fire turns up in Monrovia backyard
A cougar likely burned in the Bobcat Fire is finally on the mend after she turned up in a backyard in Monrovia.



MORE: 6-week-old mountain lion cub rescued from CA wildfire with burnt paws
A mountain lion cub with burnt paws and singed whiskers from the Zogg Fire burning in Shasta County is now being treated by veterinarians at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued Wednesday by a CAL FIRE firefighter.



MORE: Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway in Calabasas
A mountain lion was found dead along the Interstate 101 Freeway in Calabasas, only a few miles from the proposed site of an overpass that would allow cougars a safe crossing over the freeway.

