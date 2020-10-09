Orphan 12-week-old mountain lion cub found near death in Idyllwild nursed back to health, now thriving

Starving, severely dehydrated and nearly unconscious, the cub was 12 weeks old when she was found in September near Idyllwild, the San Diego Humane Society said in a Facebook posting with photos and video.
Taken to the organization's Project Wildlife center in Ramona, where over five weeks her weight has doubled to 22 pounds (9.9 kilograms).
The society plans to send the cub to a permanent home at a qualified wildlife facility.
