IE bank robbery, police chase suspect shoots himself, ending hourslong standoff outside San Diego hospital

The incident began Wednesday night when the suspect allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint just before 6 p.m. in the 19300 block of Van Buren Boulevard and fled the scene, police said.
The suspect then led police and Riverside County sheriff's deputies on a chase starting on the southbound 215 Freeway.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department took over the pursuit from Riverside authorities when the chase entered San Diego County. The suspect stopped in front of Rady Children's Hospital, and a standoff ensued.
Officers and K-9s surrounded the suspect's vehicle, a black SUV. The SUV was parked outside the hospital overnight, as police told people inside to shelter in place.
San Diego police confirmed early Thursday morning that the suspect had shot himself. His condition was not known.