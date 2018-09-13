IE chase involving possible murder suspect ends in Ontario

Freeway pursuit on I-10 ends in Ontario with suspect shooting himself. His condition is unknown. @rso says suspect is part of a death investigation out of La Quinta. More to come. pic.twitter.com/KD0qhcj5DQ — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) September 13, 2018

A possible murder suspect is being tended to by emergency personnel in Ontario after reports he shot himself in a high-speed chase in the Inland Empire on Thursday.The suspect was traveling in a blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck along the westbound 10 Freeway. Authorities said the chase originated from La Quinta in Riverside County.The suspect exited Archibald Avenue near Inland Empire Boulevard in Ontario, where he came to a stop.The unidentified driver appeared not to move as he stayed inside the truck. Officers approached the man and took him out of the truck to render aid.He was seen being lifted onto a stretcher. His condition is not known. There were reports the suspect may have shot himself, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.It was initially believed that the suspect may be connected to a death investigation in the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo in La Quinta, but Riverside County sheriff's officials later stated the death appears to be an isolated incident.No further information was immediately released.