A Victorville man has been arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-girl that he coached as part of a soccer club, authorities said.Victor Rodriguez, 25, was taken into custody at his home and transported to the Victorville Police Department for an interview with investigators, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He was subsequently arrested and booked for sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and oral copulation.The investigation began Tuesday when sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a sex crime against a child."The victim's mother discovered her daughter had been having a sexual relationship with her club soccer coach, after looking through her text messages," the news release said.According to authorities, an investigation indicated that Rodriguez and the girl had been involved in a relationship for "over a year."Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on May 11.Believing that there may be additional victims, investigators publicly released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police Detective M. Gardea at (760) 241-2911.