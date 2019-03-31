Temecula dealership employees nab man accused of slashing tires, smashing windows

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man allegedly caught vandalizing vehicles at a Temecula Hyundai dealership was taken into custody after being pinned down by workers.Deputies said several dealerships and businesses along Ynez Road were hit Friday night into Saturday morning.Workers at a Hyundai dealership said they saw the man slashing tires and smashing car windows.The workers jumped into action, pinning the man down until deputies could arrive."When the adrenaline takes over, and we just weren't going to take no for an answer," said Steve Nicholson, director of operations at the dealership. "We had made up our mind, we said we're going to subdue him one way or the other until the police get here, so, because of the damage that he caused, you can't just let people do this and then get away with it."Employees said the man told them he was the devil.In all, 35 vehicles were vandalized, with damage in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.