San Bernardino County gang prosecutor resigns amid social media scandal

A lead gang prosecutor in the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has resigned amid a scandal surrounding his social media posts viewed as racially offensive. (The Sun/Southern California News Group)

A lead gang prosecutor in the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has resigned amid a scandal surrounding his social media posts viewed as racially offensive.

The move comes six months after an investigation was launched into offensive comments Michael Selyem made on social media.

Officials said the target of his rants included U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Michelle Obama, Mexican immigrants and a victim of a police shooting.
In one Facebook comment, Selyem wrote about Waters, calling her a "loud mouthed c--- in the ghetto," then saying, "you would think someone would have shot this b---- by now."

In another instance, Selyem argued with someone about police shooting a civilian, saying "That s---bag got exactly what he deserved...You reap what you sow. And by the way go f--- yourself you liberal s---bag."

It was unclear which police shooting Selyem was referencing. It was also unclear if the incident was an open case in San Bernardino County or if it happened elsewhere.

MORE: Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for disbarment of San Bernardino County prosecutor amid social media scandal
Civil rights leaders, including Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., on Thursday urged officials in San Bernardino to fire a senior prosecutor at the center of an explosive social media scandal.


Selyem was suspended in July, and civil rights leaders have questioned his objectiveness in cases.

The newly seated district attorney said there is no place for prejudice in his office.
