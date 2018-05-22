Lake Arrowhead student, 16, accused of threatening to kill teacher

A map indicates the location of Rim of the World High School in Lake Arrowhead.

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a high school teacher in Lake Arrowhead.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to Rim of the World High School shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sheriff's officials said staff members had already detained the student prior to deputies' arrival.

After interviewing the juvenile suspect, the teacher and several witnesses, deputies took the teen into custody.

No weapons were found in his possession, but investigators found a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition in his bedroom during a search of his Crestline home.

The serial numbers were altered on the shotgun, leading deputies to believe the weapon may be stolen, authorities said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of threatening a school official, making criminal threats and possessing a firearm. He was transported and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact Deputy Sonia Olivas or Detective Russell Goines at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-0600.
