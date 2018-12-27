A Hemet home was left riddled with bullets after a suspect engaged in a shootout with police Wednesday night.Hemet police officers responded to a call of a disturbance at a home in the 2900 block of Rafferty Road when shots rang out.Authorities said a man inside the house opened fire and police fired back. The sudden exchange left the home riddled with bullets.Eyewitnesses said the hail of gunfire sent people running for cover.Incredibly, no one was struck, and the man in the home was taken into custody.