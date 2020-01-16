Moreno Valley man accused of exposing himself near middle school, following teen girls

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Moreno Valley man accused of committing a lewd act near a middle school and following two teenagers walking home from school was arrested and released on bail Wednesday, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested 54-year-old David Klemens on Tuesday at about 4:08 p.m. after deputies responded to the 14000 block of Briana Street regarding a suspicious person.

Klemens allegedly followed two 14-year-old girls from Badger Springs Middle School in his car as they walked home. After he was detained by deputies in his car, deputies were told by two other 14-year-old girls that they saw the suspect masturbating in the same vehicle near the middle school 30 minutes earlier, the department said in a news release.

Klemens was arrested and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center. He was released on $5,000 bail on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of indecent exposure and annoying/molesting a victim under 18 years old. He is due back on court in March 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moreno valleyriverside countyarrestindecent exposuremolestation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital
Torrance 7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
Trump impeachment: What to watch in president's Senate trial
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, rain expected Thursday evening
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
NC family's dog gives birth to green puppy
Show More
Santa Ana suing other OC cities over homeless crisis
UCLA women's basketball off to historic start
LAPD releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in DTLA
LAX-bound plane makes emergency landing after apparent engine fire
Georgia police officer recovering after getting struck by train
More TOP STORIES News