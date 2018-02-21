A 27-year-old Norco man was arrested for allegedly making threats to shoot people at a local college campus. A loaded AR-15 was found in his bedroom.Monday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's office in Norco received information about a series of threats made on social media.Authorities immediately launched an investigation and found that a suspect was posting to Facebook, saying he intended to shoot people at a local college campus. Sheriff's officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that the threats were made against the Riverside City College's satellite campus in Norco.The threats were deemed credible by sheriff's investigators, who discovered that the suspect was making the threats from a home in the city of Norco, less than a mile away from the campus. Following further investigation, a search warrant was served at a residence located in the 5000 block of Trail Street.During the service of the warrant, Jacob Ryan McBain was taken into custody without incident. Deputies recovered a loaded AR-15, two loaded handguns and a large amount of ammunition from McBain's bedroom, according to a sheriff's news release.McBain was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was transported to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, where he was booked.McBain's friends claim, however, that the weapons didn't belong to him. "Those were my weapons," said Colby Strebe, who claims McBain worked for him as a live-in housekeeper. "They were all legal, everything was good on them. It was just because it was in the house they considered it he had access to them."Strebe said he never observed a hint of violence in McBain. "He's a good guy. He's a good guy," said Strebe.Local school district and college officials were notified of the investigation, though there was no school in session due to President's Day.If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, you're urged to contact Deputy Robertson at (951) 270-5673.