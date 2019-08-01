Fontana man arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography

Fontana police detectives arrested Paul Hernandez Espiritu on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. (Fontana Police Dept.)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police detectives arrested Paul Hernandez Espiritu for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

The department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that Espiritu was allegedly distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives searched Espiritu's Fontana home and recovered multiple electronic devices.

Police say Espiritu had more than 600 images and videos containing child pornography.

Espiritu was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

If you have any additional information about Espiritu, you're urged to contact task force detectives at (909) 350-7700.
