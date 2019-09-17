Rancho Cucamonga man under arrest for allegedly stabbing daughter to death, authorities say

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his daughter, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Joe Montes, 71, was arrested for the murder of Darlene Montes, 49, according to a department statement.

Sheriff's dispatch received a call from a male at 8:30 a.m. Monday stating that he had stabbed his daughter.

Officials arrived to the 6300 block of Elkridge to find Darlene suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Joe Montes remained at the scene and was questioned by authorities. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909)-387- 3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongasan bernardino countyhomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Monica Promenade deemed safe after suspicious package found
California lawmakers passed bills on wildfires, health care this year
Oregon man beat cancer twice, then won lottery
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
Student at IE middle school badly injured during school fight
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
Deer photobombs newlyweds during wedding photos
Show More
Compensation now available for victims of sex abuse by SoCal priests
A rare sight: killer whales in the waters off the Southern California coast
Man with knife arrested at Westfield Topanga mall
Man shot in head at Gardena house party, police say
K-pop sensation BTS returns from hiatus
More TOP STORIES News