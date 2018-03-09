Barstow mom allegedly assaults teacher she claims scratched her son

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Barstow say the mother of an elementary school student physically assaulted her son's teacher on Thursday. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) --
Police in Barstow say the mother of an elementary school student physically assaulted her son's teacher on Thursday.

According to investigators, the mother, 29-year-old Alecia Garcia, had just hours before reported to police that the teacher had scratched her son at Cameron Elementary School late last month.

She also provided officers with a photograph alleging that the teacher caused the injury. Officer Brian Pena and School Resource Officer Philip Ragle initiated an investigation regarding the allegations, a Barstow PD press release stated.

Police said Garcia then confronted the teacher at the school Thursday morning. Witnesses told police that Garcia brought her son to campus and approached the teacher, who was waiting to escort her students off a bus and to a classroom. Garcia asked her why she was still teaching at the school and, according to witnesses, grabbed her by the hair and punched her multiple times in the head and face area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries to her nose, head and lower body.

Garcia was placed under arrest on assault charges.

Meanwhile, Barstow police said they are still investigating the incident Garcia reported regarding the injury to her son.

Anyone with information about this investigation may contact Officer Ragle at (760) 256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestassaultteacherBarstowSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News