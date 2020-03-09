Mom arrested after 11-month-old girl found under influence of meth in Highland

HIGHLAND, Calif (KABC) -- A mother was arrested after her 11-month-old daughter was found under the influence of meth, authorities say.Lisa Galindo, 39, was arrested after a specialized unit conducted an investigation on Friday, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say the investigation began after the baby was found under the influence of meth.They say deputies from the Highland station and detectives with the Crimes Against Children division found drug paraphernalia at Galindo's home.Authorities allege the suspect did not protect the baby.Authorities said Children and Family Services took custody of the baby and she is expected to recover.Galindo was arrested for willful child endangerment and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Her bail was set at $100,000.