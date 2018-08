A fundraiser was held at the Route 66 Museum in Victorville after recent burglaries resulted in $30,000 of damage.Surveillance video from the museum showed one of the break-ins. Recently, there were at least two burglaries at the museum.It held a fundraiser to try and recoup some of those costs. The museum is filled with mementos and tributes to one of the most famous roads in America.There has been no word on any arrests.