ORO GRANDE, Calif. (KABC) --A high school student in Oro Grande was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting and shoot classmates.
The suspect attended Riverside Preparatory High School, and was arrested by members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives served a search warrant at the student's home and said they found a "high volume of firearms."
The juvenile suspect was booked into a detention center for criminal threats and threatening school officials.