Oro Grande student arrested after alleged school shooting threat

EMBED </>More Videos

A high school student in Oro Grande was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting and shoot classmates. (Shutterstock file)

By ABC7.com staff
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A high school student in Oro Grande was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting and shoot classmates.

The suspect attended Riverside Preparatory High School, and was arrested by members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives served a search warrant at the student's home and said they found a "high volume of firearms."

The juvenile suspect was booked into a detention center for criminal threats and threatening school officials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingstudentsgun safetygun violencehigh schoolOro GrandeSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
Aaron Donald signs $135 million deal with Rams
Show More
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
VIDEO: Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Family of woman dragged in hit-run blame lack of street lights
More News