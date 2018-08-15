IE teacher's aide, ex-boyfriend arrested in child porn case

A private-school teacher's aide and her ex-boyfriend were arrested on child pornography charges in Rancho Cucamonga, officials said.Investigators arrested Brett Kuch, 34, of Rancho Cucamonga and Brittany Clark, 34, of Fontana for possession and distribution of child pornography.Clark had been a teacher's aide for eight years, officials said, currently at the United Christian Academy in Rancho Cucamonga. She previously worked at Water of Life Church in Fontana.Investigators say there is no indication she had inappropriate photos of students or any improper contact with them.Kuch was arrested first, on Aug. 9 in Chino. Detectives interviewed him and then arrested him for possession and distribution of child pornography. Further investigation led them to Clark, his ex-girlfriend. She was arrested on the same charges. Bail was set for Kuch at $500,000 and for Clark at $100,000.Officials did not disclose further details on what led them to the two suspects or how they were allegedly distributing the material.Anyone with more information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Brian Arias at (909)387-3615, or the anonymous tip line at (800)78-CRIME.