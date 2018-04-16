Pinyon Pines triple-murder case opens

EMBED </>More Videos

Opening statements were delivered in the trial for a 2006 triple homicide in the Pinyon Pines community of Riverside County. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
It's a murder case 12 years in the making.

Monday, opening statements were delivered in the triple homicide that happened in September 2006 in a Riverside County area known as Pinyon Pines.

Friends Robert Pape and Cristin Smith sat side-by-side, accused of murder with special circumstances in the deaths of Becky Friedli, her mother Vicky Friedli and, and her mother's boyfriend, Jon Hayward.

The prosecution laid out its case including new DNA evidence and cellphone and cell tower records they say place the pair at the scene of the crime.

In 2011, investigators also identified an anonymous caller who will testify in the case about a conversation he had with Smith while they were co-workers.

Smith's defense attorney, John Patrick Dolan, says his client didn't commit the crime with Pape and that someone seen leaving the scene on the night of the murder is the real killer.

Dolan laid out his case and evidence he says will support his client's innocence, including DNA taken from the sock of Becky Friedli that ruled out Smith and Pape.

Dolan also says cell towers data was lost after the murders and cannot be used to support evidence his client was in the area at the time.

The triple homicide was deemed a cold case for several years.

In 2014, Pape and Smith were charged but those charges were dropped.

The Riverside County District Attorney says he decided to review the case when he took office and found new evidence had been uncovered since the time the case had been dropped.

Pape and Smith were arrested in June 2016.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidemurderRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News