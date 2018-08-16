Wildomar youth pastor pleads not guilty to child sexual assault charges

A youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting children in Wildomar for nearly two decades pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.

Malo Victor Monteiro, 45, is facing charges of lewd acts on a child and other felony counts.

Sheriff's officials arrested Monteiro said they conducted an extensive investigation and determined that several victims had been allegedly sexually assaulted when they were juveniles between 1999 and 2017.

Detectives said he sexually assaulted several children over a number of years.

A woman came forward Monday to describe being sexually abused and how her former youth pastor Victor Monteiro groomed her.


One of the alleged victims is accusing church administrators of knowing about the allegations and covering up for Monteiro.
