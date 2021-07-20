Father of 8-year-old boy killed by illegal firework in San Bernardino demanding answers

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The father of an 8-year-old boy who died after being struck by a firework on the Fourth of July in San Bernardino wants answers about his death.

Investigators say a number of illegal fireworks were being shot from a mortar-style tube at an unofficial block party in the 500 block of South San Carlo Avenue.

One of the fireworks malfunctioned, hitting Urijah Roque in the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

His father, Anthony Roque, was not there at the time of the incident and wants to know who was watching over his boy.

"Who lit it? 'We don't know.' What do you mean you don't know? I've been at your house on the Fourth of July. Only two people light fireworks. Only two," Roque said, apparently referring to a conversation he had with somebody regarding the incident.

Roque says he hasn't received an answer from anybody who was there.

Meanwhile, police say they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Sgt. Hysen at (909) 384-5659 and by email at hysen_ma@sbcity.org.

