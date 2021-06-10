Illegal fireworks set off by kids destroy home in Pasadena

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fourth of July is less than a month away and illegal fireworks have already caused a lot of damage in Pasadena.

Investigators say two children set off fireworks that destroyed a home and several cars.

Firefighters are now once again warning the public about setting off unauthorized fireworks.

For Mark Tracy, a spark from fireworks is all it took. Within minutes, his home was wrapped in flames.

"In a heartbeat I'm homeless," Tracy said. "My fiancee is homeless. My cousin lost everything."

He's frustrated knowing how the fire started. Illegal fireworks are a big problem in this area.

"Before Fourth of July and after it's a war zone. Every night you just hear them. You can sit out and you'd think you're watching the Rose Bowl show."

After another dry year and with temperatures warming up, firefighters are concerned.

"It is so dry this year," said Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin. "Last year being the worst fire season in California history. We're expecting unfortunately as bad, possibly even worse of a year just based on how dry this past year has been."



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mark Tracy and his family. To contribute, click here.
