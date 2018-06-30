Illegal street racing in Monrovia leads to juvenile's arrest

A juvenile was in custody after police responded to the scene of illegal street racing in Monrovia early Saturday morning.The Monrovia Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for reckless driving and misdemeanor evasion after the minor fled an incident involving around 50 cars at the intersection of Huntington Drive and Monterey Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.All of the vehicles dispersed when police arrived, but the suspect's car collided with a police cruiser following a brief chase and led to the arrest.Police also detained another juvenile, but the minor was later released.