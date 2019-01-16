Video shows woman dragging child by hair in Illinois, prompting police investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Cellphone video captured a woman dragging a child by the hair in the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

AURORA, Ill. --
Police in a Chicago suburb are investigating after a video posted on social media shows a woman dragging a 5-year-old child by his hair.

The incident occurred Monday inside the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Police were alerted after cellphone of the video was posted on social media. Everyone involved has been identified by police.

In a Facebook statement, Aurora police said they are investigating the incident as a possible child abuse case.

Police said Tuesday that the 5-year-old child and a 2-year-old are now staying with a relative.

No charges have been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusehospitalviral videou.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal rain: Heavy downpours expected Wednesday
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to heavy rain, flooding
2 days of rain leads to rockslide on Malibu Canyon Road
Former Arcadia football player killed in Kabul attack
10 Fwy in Colton slowly reopening after fiery truck crash
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Show More
Woman who tried to drown baby at McDonald's enters plea
LAPD Revenge Porn: Officer ordered to stay away from detective
Baby overjoyed to hear sister's voice for 1st time
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
Lockdown lifted at Citrus College after shooting threat, police say
More News