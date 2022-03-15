ukraine

Art exhibit to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine with one day only show

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Nearing 20 days of war in Ukraine, the international support to help those caught in the deadly crisis continues to expand. One of the latest fundraising efforts is a new show set to take the spotlight at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hollywood.

This is "Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine"... a one-day only exhibit, open Tuesday, March 15th, in six cities across North America.

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Karina Smirnoff, who was born in Ukraine, was among those who helped unveil the exhibit. She says to see what's happening to the Ukrainian people is heartbreaking.

"It's just horrifying, you don't comprehend that this is reality for a lot of families," said Smirnoff. "I think the emotions go between rage, anger and depression."

100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Red Cross and the National Bank of Ukraine Fund; already more $170,000 has been raised.

The multisensory show honors the work of 19th century Ukrainian artist, poet, philosopher, and public figure, Taras Shevchenko. Throughout his life, Shevchenko showed courage and resilience in his fight for freedom of the Ukrainian people; now his work will help advocate for Ukraine's independence.

For Smirnoff - her heartbreak has room for hope.

"Everything is being bombed but the hope and Ukrainian soul will never be destroyed," said Smirnoff.

The exhibit will be open to the public Tuesday, March 15 from 11 AM - 8 PM.
