Society

Immigration Q&A: How are green cards, visas impacted during the coronavirus pandemic?

A Southern California immigration attorney spoke with ABC7 about issues such as how green cards and visas are impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the U.S. State Department closed embassies and consulates around the world.

Then last month President Trump temporarily suspended the ability of legal immigrants to come to the United States with green cards.

RELATED: Trump order comes as immigration to U.S. already at standstill, attorney says

That has raised a lot of questions for families, some of whom might have traveled to the U.S. before the pandemic hit and now wonder what happens when their visa expires.

Immigration attorney Ashkan Emami, with the Path Law Group, spoke to ABC7 recently to discuss immigration issues in connection with the pandemic.

He addressed issues such as advice for families who have members that are unable to come to the United States, particularly children; and whether people in the United States right now can extend their visas.

To hear his answers to those questions and others, watch the video above.

RELATED: Trump suspends asylum hearings through June 1
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruslawsimmigrationcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Newsom approves OC's request for reopening of more businesses
Parenting during the pandemic: Expert answers questions
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Port Hueneme beach open for Memorial Day
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Farmer John plant in Vernon
Show More
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
SoCal restaurant offers 'drive-in, dine-out' service amid pandemic
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Despite bulking up staff, EDD still drowning in unemployment claims
Coronavirus: Face coverings required in WeHo
More TOP STORIES News