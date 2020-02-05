In-N-Out Burger unveils 'Drink Cup Shoes': What footwear is all about?

"They'll go a lot farther than a box of chocolates," the popular restaurant chain said on Instagram on Monday, adding that the kicks are available in "his, hers and youth" versions.
The slip-on shoes are covered in red palm trees inspired by company's iconic cup design.
The canvas shoes have rubber-soles emblazoned with the official In-N-Out logo on the heel.
The "Drink Cup Shoes" cost about $65 and can be found on In-N-Out's website.