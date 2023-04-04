Indiana Jones' newest adventure is to the French Riviera, where the film franchise's fifth installment will have its world premiere.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' set to premiere as part of Harrison Ford tribute at Cannes

Indiana Jones' newest adventure is off to the French Riviera, where the film franchise's fifth installment will have its world premiere!

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

In the film, Harrison Ford returns to reprise his famous role as Indiana Jones for the final time.

While the movie will not be part of the film festival's competition, it will be played as part of a special tribute to Ford, who has starred in iconic roles from Indiana Jones to Han Solo in the "Star Wars" franchise.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" opens in movie theaters in the U.S. on June 30.