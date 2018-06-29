Police have charged an Indiana man after he dropped his gun while shopping at an Ikea store, which led to a child getting hold of it and pulling the trigger.Police said the man, 62-year-old Francis T. Wright, was shopping for sofas on Monday when the gun fell from his pocket.Not long after, a 6-year-old boy found it and fired the gun.No one was hurt, but the shots startled customers.Ikea issued an apology and said its stores have a no-weapons policy.The man who owns the gun has been charged with one count of criminal recklessness.