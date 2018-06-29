Indiana man charged after child gets hold of his gun, fires inside Ikea store

An Indiana man has been charged after police said he dropped his gun shopping at an Ikea store, which led to a child getting hold of it and pulling the trigger. (KABC)

FISHERS, Ind. (KABC) --
Police have charged an Indiana man after he dropped his gun while shopping at an Ikea store, which led to a child getting hold of it and pulling the trigger.

Police said the man, 62-year-old Francis T. Wright, was shopping for sofas on Monday when the gun fell from his pocket.

Not long after, a 6-year-old boy found it and fired the gun.

No one was hurt, but the shots startled customers.

Ikea issued an apology and said its stores have a no-weapons policy.

The man who owns the gun has been charged with one count of criminal recklessness.

