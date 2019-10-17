Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway

Alyssa Shepherd. (Indiana State Police)

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- Testimony is underway in the trial of an Indiana woman who allegedly killed three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

Twenty-four-year-old Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash.

RELATED: Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana; driver charged

Her trial began Wednesday, a day after jurors were chosen in northern Indiana's Fulton County. The first person testifying was the mother of 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

All three died in the crash , which also badly injured a fourth child.

RELATED: 'I will walk again for them:' Boy injured in deadly Rochester, Ind. bus stop crash determined to regain strength
EMBED More News Videos

Maverik Lowe, 11, spoke out about the crash that killed three other children at a bus stop in October.



WSBT-TV reports Brittany Stahl described hearing screams and then running to her fatally injured children at the crash scene in Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.
