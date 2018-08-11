Indicted Republican Rep. Chris Collins suspends re-election campaign

A Republican congressman who was indicted this week for alleged insider trading has suspended his re-election campaign.Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., who earlier said he would stay in the race for his seat following his indictment, announced Saturday that he is suspending his re-election campaign."After extensive discussions with my family and my friends over the last few days, I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Trump's agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress," he said in a statement.Collins, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term, was charged along with his son and son's future father-in-law with insider trading related to an Australian biotechnology company, Innate Immunotherapeutics.Collins, who sat on the board of the company, allegedly shared nonpublic information about a failed drug trial with his son, who passed it along to his future father-in-law and others.The test results were made public four days later and Innate stock dropped 92 percent. By then, however, Collins, his son and his son's future father-in-law had avoided $768,000 in losses.Collins has maintained his innocence and said he will fight the charges.The House Ethics Committee is investigating the allegations against him.While Collins was favored to win re-election, Democrats have been using the scandal to attack him and other Republicans as they seek to retake control of the House.