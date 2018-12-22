Indonesia tsunami kills at least 20, injures 165, officials say

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
A tsunami apparently caused by undersea landslides killed at least 20 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, the government reported.

The National Disaster Management Agency said that another 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings damaged Saturday night. The possible cause of the tsunami was undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted, the agency said.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m (meters) inland," ystein Lund Andersen wrote on Facebook. He said he was taking pictures of the volcano when he suddenly saw a big wave come toward him.

"Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of (by) the locals. Were unharmed, thankfully."

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Footage posted by the head of the disaster management agency showed the aftermath of flooded streets and an overturned car.

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.
