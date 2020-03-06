Infant girl found dead in bathroom stall at park in Pasadena

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- An infant girl was found deceased Thursday evening in a restroom stall at a park in Pasadena, leading to a police investigation, officials said.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to a call shortly after 10 p.m. to Memorial Park at 85 East Holly Street, where the baby was pronounced dead, the Pasadena Police Department said in a statement.

The grim discovery was initially made by maintenance staff who were preparing to clean the restroom and then called police, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County coroner officials arrived at the scene and removed the body of the child, which "appears to have been full-term," the police news release said.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countybaby deathbaby
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race on 5 Fwy
3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus, self-isolating
Video: Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Health officials confirm Las Vegas' first case of novel coronavirus
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Pomona police deploy water cannon after chase ends at car wash
Show More
Man stabbed at Glendale hotel by woman he met on dating app
Teen arrested for alleged criminal threat against Porter Ranch school
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Coronavirus outbreak causing price-gouging, shortages
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
More TOP STORIES News