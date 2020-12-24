Infant's body found near Koreatown alleyway prompts investigation

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after an infant's body was found near an alleyway in Koreatown Wednesday evening, according to police.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to the area of 7th Street and New Hampshire Avenue after the department's Olympic Division was called at about 5 p.m.

Police believe the infant was approximately 26 weeks old.

Further details about the death were not immediately available. Police cordoned off the area to investigate.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
