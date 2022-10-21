Excessive force claim to be filed against LASD deputies after violent arrest in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cellphone video, will hold a news conference Friday with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

The arrest occurred Sunday while Anderson reportedly was working as a security guard at the Good Batch hookah lounge at 5006 W. Century Blvd. near the San Diego (405) Freeway.

The sheriff's department did not explain why deputies were initially called to the scene and noted only that "deputies were involved in a use-of- force incident with an armed suspect" at the scene.

Anderson's family claimed in a GoFundMe account that the man was approached by the deputies, who did not identify themselves before attempting to apprehend him.

"According to multiple witnesses, Blake was conversing with an establishment customer when the officers got out of their vehicle and proceeded to ambush him with no probable cause," according to the GoFundMe. "No name, source of identification or justification for arrest was asked for before immediately slamming his head into a glass window."

The sheriff's department claimed Anderson "sustained minor injuries during the use of force" and was taken to a hospital, where he was "medically cleared for booking." Anderson's family, however, reported the man suffered "a dislocated shoulder" and "several hematomas around his head."

Additionally, the family's GoFundMe account said Anderson had previously suffered from a ruptured right eye that was unrelated to the arrest and was "finally showing signs of his sight returning" -- but the injuries he sustained during the use of force caused the improvement in his right eye to deteriorate.

"Doctors say the eye must be cosmetically removed, and a prosthetic eye should be inserted," Anderson's family said.

The sheriff's department stated that "Anderson had a previous traumatic injury which he sustained in an unrelated incident prior to contact with deputies," but did not elaborate on whether the injury was exacerbated due to the use of force.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a concealed firearm and assault on a peace officer with a firearm, according to the sheriff's department. The department stated it was unable to provide further details on the arrest due to an ongoing investigation into the use of force.

In a tweet Thursday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Anderson "was on active parole at the time of his arrest, prohibited from owning/possessing firearms, & not an employee of the 'Good Batch Hookah Lounge,"' though he called the use of force "concerning" and said a review of the arrest was being conducted.

The sheriff's department is seeking individuals who may have witnessed the arrest and asked them to call the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-820-6700.

