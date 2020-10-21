Families receive food from local councilmembers at Inglewood food giveaway

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- On Tuesday, Los Angeles Councilman Herb Wesson and Inglewood Councilman Alex Padilla hosted a Food Giveaway in Inglewood."What we're doing is giving food to families in need," Padilla said. "Not only here in Inglewood, but in the whole region."The drive-thru giveaway event took place at La Tijera Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help people during COVID."The need for food and groceries is overwhelming and growing," Wesson said. "So, for us to help today I think over 300, 400 families, just make the heart feel good."Inglewood resident Leatrice Jones said this event came at the perfect time."Oh, it means the world because where I've been getting meals, they stopped as of last Friday," Jones said. "So, I was looking around to see where I can get some food.""I think it's wonderful because there's so many of us that are out of work and have been out of work since COVID started," said Los Angeles resident Yolonda Roberts. "It helps out tremendously and people just need help at this time."